New playground coming to Booker T. Washington Elementary

This is a photo of the current playground that will be replaced by a new one by Summer 2018. (Source: KAUZ)

Booker T. Washington Elementary students will get a new playground and will not have to worry about getting bumps and bruises on the old one.

Principal Mark Davis and At-Risk Coordinator Christopher Evans were able to raise around $30,000 to buy a new one.

The majority of the money came from KaBoom grants and donations from Leadership Wichita Falls and other community organizations.

Principal Davis said the new playground is expected to be completed by this summer.

