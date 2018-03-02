New playground coming to Booker T. Washington Elementary

Police responded Friday to the campus of Central Michigan University, where a shooting left two people dead.
Police responded Friday to the campus of Central Michigan University, where a shooting left two people dead.
Southern states have been especially hard hit with 33 of the 114 pediatric deaths taking there.
Southern states have been especially hard hit with 33 of the 114 pediatric deaths taking there.
Booker T. Washington Elementary students will get a new playground and will not have to worry about getting bumps and bruises on the old one.
Booker T. Washington Elementary students will get a new playground and will not have to worry about getting bumps and bruises on the old one.
The Twitter spat began when Alec Baldwin said his parody of President Trump is “like agony.”
The Twitter spat began when Alec Baldwin said his parody of President Trump is “like agony.”
A former chief financial officer for a Dallas-area school district has been sentenced to just over three years in prison for stealing more than $600,000 from the district.
A former chief financial officer for a Dallas-area school district has been sentenced to just over three years in prison for stealing more than $600,000 from the district.