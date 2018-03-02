Wichita Falls Brewing Company soon to open

Wichita Falls Brewing Company at 7th and Indiana has not opened yet, but lots of progress has been made over the recent weeks. (Source: KAUZ)

Beer is being brewed at Wichita Falls Brewing Company!

The brewery at 7th and Indiana has not opened yet, but lots of progress has been made over the recent weeks.

Owners Russ Reynolds and Matt Bitsche say they are excited to open in the coming weeks and to be able to share their creations with the community.

They add that they are excited to be a part of the revitalization efforts that are going on downtown.

