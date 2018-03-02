Lou Lou the Chihuahua is up for adoption - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Lou Lou the Chihuahua is up for adoption

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Officials with the Wichita Falls Animal Services brought a dog on our Noon show that is up for adoption.  

Lou Lou is a one and a half-year-old Chihuahua. For more information, contact the Animal Service Center at (940) 761-7824.

The center is located at 1207 Hatton Rd.

