DPS reminds people about spring break safety

A Henrietta man was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Sunday night accused of driving while intoxicated.
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding people to keep safety as their top priority during spring break.
The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.
Southern states have been especially hard hit with 33 of the 114 pediatric deaths taking there.
A nice dog is up for adoption through the Animal Services Center in Wichita Falls.
