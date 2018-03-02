DPS reminds people about spring break safety

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding people to keep safety as their top priority during spring break. (Source: RNN Texoma)

They are urging people to remember that spring break brings increased amounts of traffic on Texas highways and also to obey all traffic laws.

DPS also says they will be increasing enforcement effort along the Texas coast during spring break, specifically speeders, drunk drivers, and seat-belt violators.

They ask that people do not drink and drive, slow down in bad weather, avoid distractions while driving, buckle up whenever driving, slow down or move over for emergency vehicles and to drive defensively.

In addition, DPS asks that people report anything suspicious to local authorities so they can help make sure people stay safe over the break.

