DPS reminds people about spring break safety - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

DPS reminds people about spring break safety

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding people to keep safety as their top priority during spring break. (Source: RNN Texoma) The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding people to keep safety as their top priority during spring break. (Source: RNN Texoma)
AUSTIN, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding people to keep safety as their top priority during spring break.

They are urging people to remember that spring break brings increased amounts of traffic on Texas highways and also to obey all traffic laws.

DPS also says they will be increasing enforcement effort along the Texas coast during spring break, specifically speeders, drunk drivers, and seat-belt violators.

They ask that people do not drink and drive, slow down in bad weather, avoid distractions while driving, buckle up whenever driving, slow down or move over for emergency vehicles and to drive defensively. 

In addition, DPS asks that people report anything suspicious to local authorities so they can help make sure people stay safe over the break.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Henrietta man arrested for fourth alleged DWI

    Henrietta man arrested for fourth alleged DWI

    Friday, March 2 2018 4:51 PM EST2018-03-02 21:51:25 GMT
    Randy Doyal was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Sunday night accused of driving while intoxicated.  (Source: WCSO)Randy Doyal was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Sunday night accused of driving while intoxicated.  (Source: WCSO)
    Randy Doyal was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Sunday night accused of driving while intoxicated.  (Source: WCSO)Randy Doyal was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Sunday night accused of driving while intoxicated.  (Source: WCSO)

    A Henrietta man was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Sunday night accused of driving while intoxicated.  

    A Henrietta man was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Sunday night accused of driving while intoxicated.  

  • DPS reminds people about spring break safety

    DPS reminds people about spring break safety

    Friday, March 2 2018 4:23 PM EST2018-03-02 21:23:51 GMT
    The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding people to keep safety as their top priority during spring break. (Source: RNN Texoma)The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding people to keep safety as their top priority during spring break. (Source: RNN Texoma)
    The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding people to keep safety as their top priority during spring break. (Source: RNN Texoma)The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding people to keep safety as their top priority during spring break. (Source: RNN Texoma)

    The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding people to keep safety as their top priority during spring break. 

    The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding people to keep safety as their top priority during spring break. 

  • BREAKING

    2 killed in Central Michigan shooting; suspect had been hospitalized

    2 killed in Central Michigan shooting; suspect had been hospitalized

    Friday, March 2 2018 9:53 AM EST2018-03-02 14:53:58 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 3:22 PM EST2018-03-02 20:22:34 GMT

    The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.

    The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.

    •   
Powered by Frankly