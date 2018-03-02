Henrietta man arrested for fourth alleged DWI

Randy Doyal was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Sunday night accused of driving while intoxicated. (Source: WCSO)

A Henrietta man was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Sunday night accused of driving while intoxicated.

Around 11:36 p.m. a Wichita Co. Sheriff's deputy observed a pickup truck, in the 1400 block of Old Iowa Park Road, with a rear tail lamp to be 'non-illuminated' according to the arrest report.

When the deputy made a traffic stop, the driver was identified as Randy Lynn Doyal, 51.

According to the arrest document, the deputy could smell alcohol from the driver's side window. The deputy said Doyal had glassy, bloodshot eyes.

The deputy asked Doyal to step out of the vehicle and perform standard field sobriety tests. While speaking to Doyal, the deputy said he could smell alcohol coming from Doyal's breath.

Due to a medical condition, Doyal was unable to perform all the field sobriety tests but did show six clues of intoxication during the horizontal gaze nystagmus test according to the deputy.

Doyal was arrested for DWI and a record check revealed he had three previous convictions for DWI in Clay County and Montague County dating back as far as 1996.

Doyal remains in the Wichita Co. Jail with a $2,000 bond.

