Cold Tuesday Morning, Breezy Mild Afternoon

It's cold this morning with temperatures in the 30s area wide. Fortunately we'll see sunny skies this morning. This afternoon will be similar to Monday with gusty north winds and highs in the 60s. Tomorrow morning might be a touch colder than this morning with much of Texoma expected to drop below freezing. Wind chills will likely be in the upper 20s. Wednesday will be the coolest of the week with highs in the upper 50s. Then, gusty south winds bring a warm finish to the week. The good news for Saturday is that highs will be near 80. The bad news is, strong west winds will bring high wildfire danger.

-First Alert Meteorologist John Cameron