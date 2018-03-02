First Alert: Clouds and showers for Sunday

Our weather has been great the past couple of days and while Sunday will bring clouds and showers, Monday will start the streak of nice weather all over again. Overnight, clouds will stream in from the south and our humidity will continue to increase. By morning, temperatures will be in the upper 50s and drizzle will be possible. Some heavier showers will also be possible throughout the morning. Some sun will be possible in the afternoon especially out west but a lot of us stay under cloud cover. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s, places that see more sun will make it to the 70s.

Sunday is a First Alert Day but the risk of severe weather remains very low. As a dry line moves west to east, some storms could be possible in our western counties. Think Altus to Childress, Vernon and down towards Knox City. Main threats are hail and maybe gusty winds. Capping (a layer of warm air that keeps thunderstorms from building and becoming strong) will likely keep thunderstorms from building. The First Alert Day is in place just in case a storm or two is able to get going.

Rest of the week is looking cooler with highs staying in the low 60s to upper 50s. We'll warm up by next weekend with highs in the 70s. No rain in the forecast beyond Sunday but another front late next weekend could bring us our next rain chances.

-First Alert Meteorologist Zach Holder