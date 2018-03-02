Pleasant week ahead, fire danger high to start the week

Skies are clearing after morning fog and drizzle. All the clouds will push out by midnight and we'll see clear skies through the middle of the week. Winds will stay strong out of the south tonight and overnight lows fall to the low 50s before a cold front moves through. Winds will stay strong but switching to the north with wind gusts near 30 mph possible.

The next three days will be cooler with highs in the low 60s Monday and Tuesday, another shot of cool air keeps us in the 50s on Wednesday. Though winter is coming to an end, don't plant just yet. This week overnight lows will get close to or below freezing Wednesday and Thursday morning. Freezing is possible through late March into the first few weeks of April.

Low humidity and gusty winds will lead to high fire danger Monday and Tuesday especially in areas that missed out on February rain.

-First Alert Meteorologist Zach Holder