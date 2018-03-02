Weekend Weather - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Weekend Weather

By Ken Johnson, Chief Broadcast Meteorologist
South winds, along with warmer weather will continue into the weekend. We'll also see a little increase in cloud cover and perhaps a few showers by Sunday. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the 60s and lower 70s. Winds will be in the 15 to 25mph range. 

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist 

