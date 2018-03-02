WFPD offers free vacation patrol checks - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WFPD offers free vacation patrol checks

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
Spring break is right around the corner and the Wichita Falls Police Department is using this time to remind residents of a program the department offers. (Source:RNN) Spring break is right around the corner and the Wichita Falls Police Department is using this time to remind residents of a program the department offers. (Source:RNN)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Spring break is right around the corner and the Wichita Falls Police Department is using this time to remind residents of a program the department offers. 

The Vacation Patrol Check program allows sentinels with the department to come check on your homes while you are away.

The service is free for residents and officials said it is something you do not realize you need until you do.

"Whether your lights are on timers, whether you have communicated with your neighbors that you're going out of town, or whether you have a family member that comes in and let's the dogs out or feeds the dog, you know, this vacation patrol check kind of adds to that. It gives you another level of security that someone is looking out for your home while you are away," Sgt. Harold McClure said.

If you would like to sign up for the Vacation Patrol Check, click here.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    2 killed in Central Michigan shooting; suspect had been hospitalized

    2 killed in Central Michigan shooting; suspect had been hospitalized

    Friday, March 2 2018 9:53 AM EST2018-03-02 14:53:58 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 6:38 PM EST2018-03-02 23:38:46 GMT

    The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.

    The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.

  • New playground coming to WFISD school

    New playground coming to WFISD school

    Friday, March 2 2018 6:38 PM EST2018-03-02 23:38:09 GMT
    © A new playground is coming to Booker T. Washington Elementary.© A new playground is coming to Booker T. Washington Elementary.
    A new playground is coming to Booker T. Washington Elementary.A new playground is coming to Booker T. Washington Elementary.

    A Wichita Falls ISD school will have a new playground for all its students.

    A Wichita Falls ISD school will have a new playground for all its students.

  • WFPD offers free vacation patrol checks

    WFPD offers free vacation patrol checks

    Friday, March 2 2018 6:12 PM EST2018-03-02 23:12:07 GMT
    Spring break is right around the corner and the Wichita Falls Police Department is using this time to remind residents of a program the department offers. (Source:RNN)Spring break is right around the corner and the Wichita Falls Police Department is using this time to remind residents of a program the department offers. (Source:RNN)
    Spring break is right around the corner and the Wichita Falls Police Department is using this time to remind residents of a program the department offers. (Source:RNN)Spring break is right around the corner and the Wichita Falls Police Department is using this time to remind residents of a program the department offers. (Source:RNN)

    Spring break is right around the corner and the Wichita Falls Police Department is using this time to remind residents of a program the department offers. 

    Spring break is right around the corner and the Wichita Falls Police Department is using this time to remind residents of a program the department offers. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly