WFPD offers free vacation patrol checks

The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.
The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.
A Wichita Falls ISD school will have a new playground for all its students.
A Wichita Falls ISD school will have a new playground for all its students.
Spring break is right around the corner and the Wichita Falls Police Department is using this time to remind residents of a program the department offers.
Spring break is right around the corner and the Wichita Falls Police Department is using this time to remind residents of a program the department offers.
A Henrietta man was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Sunday night accused of driving while intoxicated.
A Henrietta man was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Sunday night accused of driving while intoxicated.
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding people to keep safety as their top priority during spring break.
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding people to keep safety as their top priority during spring break.