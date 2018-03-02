WFPD offers free vacation patrol checks

Spring break is right around the corner and the Wichita Falls Police Department is using this time to remind residents of a program the department offers. (Source:RNN)

Spring break is right around the corner and the Wichita Falls Police Department is using this time to remind residents of a program the department offers.

The Vacation Patrol Check program allows sentinels with the department to come check on your homes while you are away.

The service is free for residents and officials said it is something you do not realize you need until you do.

"Whether your lights are on timers, whether you have communicated with your neighbors that you're going out of town, or whether you have a family member that comes in and let's the dogs out or feeds the dog, you know, this vacation patrol check kind of adds to that. It gives you another level of security that someone is looking out for your home while you are away," Sgt. Harold McClure said.

If you would like to sign up for the Vacation Patrol Check, click here.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.