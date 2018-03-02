6 Around Town - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

6 Around Town

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: RNN Texoma) (Source: RNN Texoma)

Ava Van Valen has a look at what's going on in this weeks 6 Around Town.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Ben Milam students compete in spelling bee

    Ben Milam students compete in spelling bee

    Friday, March 2 2018 8:01 PM EST2018-03-03 01:01:25 GMT
    2nd through 5th graders at Ben Milam Elementary School put their spelling skills to the test Friday. (Source: RNN Texoma)2nd through 5th graders at Ben Milam Elementary School put their spelling skills to the test Friday. (Source: RNN Texoma)

    2nd through 5th graders at Ben Milam Elementary School put their spelling skills to the test Friday. 

    2nd through 5th graders at Ben Milam Elementary School put their spelling skills to the test Friday. 

  • Local business shows firefighters appreciation

    Local business shows firefighters appreciation

    Friday, March 2 2018 7:44 PM EST2018-03-03 00:44:51 GMT
    Hampton Vaughn Funeral Home and Crestview Memorial Park hosted a "Burn the Brisket" event to show their appreciation for Wichita County firefighters.(Source: RNN Texoma)Hampton Vaughn Funeral Home and Crestview Memorial Park hosted a "Burn the Brisket" event to show their appreciation for Wichita County firefighters.(Source: RNN Texoma)
    Hampton Vaughn Funeral Home and Crestview Memorial Park hosted a "Burn the Brisket" event to show their appreciation for Wichita County firefighters.(Source: RNN Texoma)Hampton Vaughn Funeral Home and Crestview Memorial Park hosted a "Burn the Brisket" event to show their appreciation for Wichita County firefighters.(Source: RNN Texoma)

    Hampton Vaughn Funeral Home and Crestview Memorial Park hosted a "Burn the Brisket" event to show their appreciation for Wichita County firefighters.

    Hampton Vaughn Funeral Home and Crestview Memorial Park hosted a "Burn the Brisket" event to show their appreciation for Wichita County firefighters.

  • BREAKING

    Suspect remains at large in Central Michigan University shooting, 2 dead

    Suspect remains at large in Central Michigan University shooting, 2 dead

    Friday, March 2 2018 9:53 AM EST2018-03-02 14:53:58 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 7:44 PM EST2018-03-03 00:44:02 GMT

    The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.

    The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.

    •   
Powered by Frankly