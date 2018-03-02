Ben Milam students compete in spelling bee - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Ben Milam students compete in spelling bee

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
2nd through 5th graders at Ben Milam Elementary School put their spelling skills to the test Friday. (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

2nd through 5th graders at Ben Milam Elementary School put their spelling skills to the test Friday.

They faced off for the campus level prize in the Scripss National Spelling Bee.

Newschannel 6 anchor Ashley Fitzwater had the honor of being the pronouncer for this year and thought the kids really stepped up their game and she was blown away by the students talent and confidence.

Katie Surber came in 3rd place while Jacob Cabler came in 2nd. The 1st place winner was Grayson Thomas who correctly spelled the word opponent. Grayson will now go on to compete in the district competition on Thursday, March 8. We wish him and all other competitors from area campuses best of luck.

