Wichita Falls Brewing Co. close to opening it's doors

Here is a look at beer being brewed at Wichita Falls Brewing Co. (Source: KAUZ)

There will be at least 30 beers on tap at Wichita Falls Brewing Co. (Source: KAUZ)

Matt Bitsche and Russ Reynolds have been working for over a year to open Wichita Falls Brewing Company at 7th and Indiana. It's finally nearing completion.

They've even begun brewing their own beer and will have 30 on tap.

"When most people are sleeping at night, I'm thinking about beer," Bitsche said. "When I get up in the morning, I'm thinking about beer and what I'm going to make."

Bitsche and Reynolds have a passion for beer.

"It's not really about drinking at all," Reynolds said. "It's about the science, the art, and bringing those two together in a way that you hopefully come out with a product you anticipated."

They also have a passion for downtown.

"I wore my downtown proud shirt that I bought at the farmers market today and it's currently covered in about a gallon of brewers yeast. So I had to change," Reynolds joked. "Every time we hear rumors about a new business wanting to open up or an actual opening, we are always really excited. So we need to get open."

It's why they're thrilled to finally be brewing after over a year or construction.

"Of course that's been a huge milestone in our entire project," Reynolds said. So that's why we're here."

Bitsche grew up in Wichita Falls and has always wanted to open a brewery downtown.

When he began to see success in the area he jumped on the opportunity with neighbor Russ Reynolds, who he met after Reynolds stopped him to ask about a brewing bumper sticker on his truck.

Now they are combining their passions to create a better downtown.

"It doesn't matter if you're a lawyer or a street sweeper. At the end of the day two guys can sit down together and enjoy a beer and talk about their day," Bitsche said. "At the end of the day we do this because we love beer, we love the taste of beer, we love what it brings, and how it brings people together."

Bitsche said their goal is to offer a space for people to enjoy the day, the beer, and even get some education on beer.

There will also be food trucks so you can grab a bite to eat and wash it down with their freshly brewed beer.

Reynolds said a lot of people have approached them about wanting to be involved. So they have partnered up with NextSeed so anyone can invest in the brewery.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved.