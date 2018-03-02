Wichita Falls Brewing Co. close to opening it's doors

2nd through 5th graders at Ben Milam Elementary School put their spelling skills to the test Friday.
Hampton Vaughn Funeral Home and Crestview Memorial Park hosted a "Burn the Brisket" event to show their appreciation for Wichita County firefighters.
The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.
Matt Bitsche and Russ Reynolds have been working for over a year to open Wichita Falls Brewing Company at 7th and Indiana.
The number of young people buying e-cigarettes is on the rise in Wichita Falls. So, The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District is trying to inform them about the affects products like JUULs have on the body.
