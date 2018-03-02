Local business shows firefighters appreciation - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Local business shows firefighters appreciation

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Hampton Vaughn Funeral Home and Crestview Memorial Park hosted a "Burn the Brisket" event to show their appreciation for Wichita County firefighters.(Source: RNN Texoma)
Hampton Vaughn Funeral Home and Crestview Memorial Park hosted a "Burn the Brisket" event to show their appreciation for Wichita County firefighters.

"We know the sacrifices they make, we know that they give themselves everyday, for ourselves, for our community," said Russel Marshall, General Manager of the business. "We know that their families also sacrifice, so this is just a small way we can give back to them."

Firefighters were invited to enjoy a great plate of food and fellowship. They were also thanked in person for all they do.

