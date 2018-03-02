Long serving director of non-profit retires

A woman who served a Wichita Falls non-profit for 40 years was honored Friday.

A retirement reception was held for Child-Care Incs. long time Executive Director Margaret Stewart.

Organizers say Stewart faithfully led the CCI through the changing world of childcare. They add her heart has always been dedicated to safe, affordable and educational child care for working families.

"Its been wonderful of course to be able to see children everyday , and I've worked with worked with wonderful board members, and had the opportunity to meet lots of people in the community that i probably wouldn't have met otherwise," Stewart said.

For touching thousands of young children's lives, Margaret was presented with a plaque and a flag. $1,000 was donated to the non-profit in her name.

Organizers of the event say her leadership will be missed.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved