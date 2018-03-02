Long serving director of non-profit retires - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Long serving director of non-profit retires

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
A woman who served a Wichita Falls non-profit for 40 years was honored Friday. (Source: RNN Texoma) A woman who served a Wichita Falls non-profit for 40 years was honored Friday. (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A woman who served a Wichita Falls non-profit for 40 years was honored Friday.

A retirement reception was held for Child-Care Incs. long time Executive Director Margaret Stewart.

Organizers say Stewart faithfully led the CCI through the changing world of childcare. They add her heart has always been dedicated to safe, affordable and educational child care for working families. 

"Its been wonderful of course to be able to see children everyday , and I've worked with worked with wonderful board members, and had the opportunity to meet lots of people in the community that i probably wouldn't have met otherwise," Stewart said.

For touching thousands of young children's lives, Margaret was presented with a plaque and a flag. $1,000 was donated to the non-profit in her name. 

Organizers of the event say her leadership will be missed.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Wichita Falls drivers concerned about yellow turn signals around town

    Friday, March 2 2018 9:38 PM EST2018-03-03 02:38:18 GMT
    (Source: KAUZ)(Source: KAUZ)
    (Source: KAUZ)(Source: KAUZ)

    The yellow flashing turning signals on traffic lights around Wichita Falls are receiving mixed reviews. Some people are not sure they are safe. 

    The yellow flashing turning signals on traffic lights around Wichita Falls are receiving mixed reviews. Some people are not sure they are safe. 

  • MSU holds Community Health Fair

    MSU holds Community Health Fair

    Friday, March 2 2018 9:20 PM EST2018-03-03 02:20:33 GMT
    Midwestern State University held its 18th annual Community Health Fair Friday.  (Source: RNN Texoma)Midwestern State University held its 18th annual Community Health Fair Friday.  (Source: RNN Texoma)
    Midwestern State University held its 18th annual Community Health Fair Friday.  (Source: RNN Texoma)Midwestern State University held its 18th annual Community Health Fair Friday.  (Source: RNN Texoma)

    Midwestern State University held its 18th annual Community Health Fair Friday.  

    Midwestern State University held its 18th annual Community Health Fair Friday.  

  • Early voting in Wichita County ends

    Early voting in Wichita County ends

    Friday, March 2 2018 8:57 PM EST2018-03-03 01:57:09 GMT
    Early voting in Wichita County wrapped up Friday. (Source: RNN Texoma)Early voting in Wichita County wrapped up Friday. (Source: RNN Texoma)
    Early voting in Wichita County wrapped up Friday. (Source: RNN Texoma)Early voting in Wichita County wrapped up Friday. (Source: RNN Texoma)

    Early voting in Wichita County wrapped up Friday. 

    Early voting in Wichita County wrapped up Friday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly