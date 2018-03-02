MSU holds Community Health Fair - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

MSU holds Community Health Fair

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Midwestern State University held its 18th annual Community Health Fair Friday.  (Source: RNN Texoma) Midwestern State University held its 18th annual Community Health Fair Friday.  (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Midwestern State University held its 18th annual Community Health Fair Friday. 

The fair featured free health screenings, activities that taught health promotion, as well as disease and injury prevention for all ages. 

Health topics included yoga, healthy menu choices, exercise, reading food labels, and many others.

The event was a result of a team effort by students at MSU's Gunn College of Health Sciences and Human Services.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Wichita Falls drivers concerned about yellow turn signals around town

    Friday, March 2 2018 9:38 PM EST2018-03-03 02:38:18 GMT
    (Source: KAUZ)(Source: KAUZ)
    (Source: KAUZ)(Source: KAUZ)

    The yellow flashing turning signals on traffic lights around Wichita Falls are receiving mixed reviews. Some people are not sure they are safe. 

    The yellow flashing turning signals on traffic lights around Wichita Falls are receiving mixed reviews. Some people are not sure they are safe. 

  • MSU holds Community Health Fair

    MSU holds Community Health Fair

    Friday, March 2 2018 9:20 PM EST2018-03-03 02:20:33 GMT
    Midwestern State University held its 18th annual Community Health Fair Friday.  (Source: RNN Texoma)Midwestern State University held its 18th annual Community Health Fair Friday.  (Source: RNN Texoma)
    Midwestern State University held its 18th annual Community Health Fair Friday.  (Source: RNN Texoma)Midwestern State University held its 18th annual Community Health Fair Friday.  (Source: RNN Texoma)

    Midwestern State University held its 18th annual Community Health Fair Friday.  

    Midwestern State University held its 18th annual Community Health Fair Friday.  

  • Early voting in Wichita County ends

    Early voting in Wichita County ends

    Friday, March 2 2018 8:57 PM EST2018-03-03 01:57:09 GMT
    Early voting in Wichita County wrapped up Friday. (Source: RNN Texoma)Early voting in Wichita County wrapped up Friday. (Source: RNN Texoma)
    Early voting in Wichita County wrapped up Friday. (Source: RNN Texoma)Early voting in Wichita County wrapped up Friday. (Source: RNN Texoma)

    Early voting in Wichita County wrapped up Friday. 

    Early voting in Wichita County wrapped up Friday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly