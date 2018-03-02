MSU holds Community Health Fair

Midwestern State University held its 18th annual Community Health Fair Friday.

The fair featured free health screenings, activities that taught health promotion, as well as disease and injury prevention for all ages.

Health topics included yoga, healthy menu choices, exercise, reading food labels, and many others.

The event was a result of a team effort by students at MSU's Gunn College of Health Sciences and Human Services.

