Wichita Falls drivers concerned about yellow turn signals around town

The yellow flashing turning signals on traffic lights around Wichita Falls are receiving mixed reviews. Some people are not sure they are safe. The Wichita Falls Police Department say they haven't seen an uptick in wrecks, that were the result of someone making an ill-timed turn during a flashing yellow signal. Still, some drivers have concerns

Wichita Falls resident Dennis Hunt said “I think it leaves too much open. Don't know whether to follow it. We've had many wrecks already from those silly things.”

Another resident, Melody Winters, says, “There's one on 9th street that I noticed and it flashes, and I've just been wondering what's going on. It's dangerous, it could hurt somebody.”

Wichita Falls Traffic Signal Technician Eric Stevens says they are meant to speed up traffic, “The whole purpose of them is just to increase safety and efficiency and used to help further traffic and the progression of it.”



Stevens says there are going to be even more of these flashing yellow signals around town. Some will be all along Southwest Parkway.

He feels all drivers will eventually get used to them, “The biggest thing is just the learning curve…. We think as more and more get implemented through the city and as the city gets more progressive with it, it will start working much more effectively and better for drivers of the city.”

Stevens recommends that drivers pay attention when approaching a yellow turn signal and to know that it is not a protected turn signal. Be sure to yield before turning.

