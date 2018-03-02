Three arrested after stealing and evading in WF

We're working to learn more after police say an officer was nearly run over following a theft at Sikes Senter mall. (Source: RNN Texoma)

Three people were arrested Friday after stealing from a store in Wichita Falls and fleeing the scene.

Police tell us a suspect entered Dillard's then ran out with a bundle of clothes without paying and jumped into a vehicle.

An off-duty officer chased them down on foot but they were able to get away.

Police caught up with the suspects which include a female driver and the man from inside the store. Both are facing charges of theft and evading arrest. A juvenile was also taken into custody.

