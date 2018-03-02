Three arrested after stealing and evading in WF - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Three arrested after stealing and evading in WF

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
We're working to learn more after police say an officer was nearly run over following a theft at Sikes Senter mall.
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Three people were arrested Friday after stealing from a store in Wichita Falls and fleeing the scene.

Police tell us a suspect entered Dillard's then ran out with a bundle of clothes without paying and jumped into a vehicle.

An off-duty officer chased them down on foot but they were able to get away.

Police caught up with the suspects which include a female driver and the man from inside the store. Both are facing charges of theft and evading arrest. A juvenile was also taken into custody.

