Three arrested after stealing and evading in WF

Baby product company Graco is recalling one of its high chairs after five children sitting in it tipped over.
We're working to learn more after police say an officer was nearly run over following a theft at Sikes Senter mall.
A fierce nor'easter that flooded streets, snapped trees in pieces and knocked out power to more than 1.8 million homes and businesses continues to lash the Atlantic coast, but the winds are expected to slowly let up as the storm moves offshore.
The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.
The yellow flashing turning signals on traffic lights around Wichita Falls are receiving mixed reviews. Some people are not sure they are safe.
