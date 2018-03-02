HS Diamond scores and highlights: March 3 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Diamond scores and highlights: March 3

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Windthorst's Kora Pennartz drops a bunt in the Trojanettes' 9-8 loss to Graham / Source: KAUZ Windthorst's Kora Pennartz drops a bunt in the Trojanettes' 9-8 loss to Graham / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Baseball

Gary Brackeen ACS Tournament 

Decatur  12
Bowie       0

Vernon   11
Paradise  8

Holliday      3
Edgewood  2

Holliday      0
#2 Godley  9

#2 Godley  15
Henrietta      4

Valley View  1
Windthorst   9

Iowa Park  13
Windthorst   1

Archer City  3
Jacksboro    9

Iowa Park   5
Bridgeport  3

South Grand Prairie Tournament

Rider                2
Lub. Monterey  8
RID: Hunter Klasse 2-R HR

Rider                  1
Lake Highlands  0
RID: Logan Wissinger No-Hitter

Abilene Wylie Tournament

Wichita Falls  3
Ranger JC   21

Wichita Falls
Lake View

Brownwood Tournament

Burkburnett   6
Brownwood  2

Burkburnett     8
Breckenridge  2

Hamlin Wood Bat Tournament

Rotan    9
Hirschi  5

Olney  10
Hamlin  5

Melissa Tournament

Graham   2
Leonard  2

Graham   2
Melissa  11

Hawley Wood Bat Tournament

City View  2
Anson    12

Abilene Christian  11
City View                7

Nocona Tournament

Alvord    6
Nocona  7

Nocona  12
Petrolia    5

Childress Tournament

Quanah    13
Clarendon  4

Quanah      6
Childress  10

Softball

Sunrise Optimist Invitational

Gold Bracket

Vernon  9
Rider    1

Burkburnett  4  
WFHS          1

Jacksboro  6  
Rider          5

WFHS     15 
Benbrook  5

Vernon    15  
Benbrook  3

Burkburnett  6
Jacksboro    0

Silver Bracket

Hawley  13
Hirschi     1

Graham JV  18  
Quanah         4

Childress       9
Notre Dame  1

Hawley  17
Quanah  0

Electra  9 
Hirschi  4

Alvord  24  
Electra   4

Graham JV  13
Notre Dame   7

Iowa Park Tournament

Archer City  6
Holliday       1

Hillsboro   4
Henrietta  2

Holliday   4
Caprock  8

City View             9
Liberty Christian  2

Gainesville  0
City View  25

Windthorst  3
Graham    10

Graham   4
Hillsboro  5

Johnson County Tournament

Hughes Springs  15
Bowie                    0

China Spring  3
Bowie             6

