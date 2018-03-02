HS Soccer scores and highlights: March 2 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Soccer scores and highlights: March 2

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Rider's Keeley Ayala shoots and scores in Rider's 2-1 win over Denton / Source: KAUZ Rider's Keeley Ayala shoots and scores in Rider's 2-1 win over Denton / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys

District 5-5A

Ryan    1 (8-1-1)
WFHS  2 (7-1-3)
WF: Alex Ramirez, Luis Camacho G each

Rider     1 (4-1-5)
Denton  1 (3-5-3)
RID: Hagan Sanchez G

District 3-4A

Hirschi          5 (1-3-0)
Burkburnett  1 (1-3-0)
HIR: Jose Chavarria 3 G, Oscar Rico-Dominguez, Shaughnessy Emmanuel G each

Girls

District 5-5A

WFHS  3 (7-2-2)
Ryan    0 (5-4-1)
WF: Alyssa Mullins/Alyssa Salinas/Alyssa Hollis G each

Denton  1 (4-3-4)
Rider     2 (10-0-0)
RID: Keeley Ayala 2 G

District 3-4A

Hirschi          8 (4-0-0)
Burkburnett  0 (0-3-1)

