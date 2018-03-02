HS Soccer scores and highlights: March 2

The Mustang men led at the half but fell to #20 UTPB in Denton; the women resumed their delayed game against West Texas A&M in Frisco
Bowie routed Crane to reach the Region I-3A finals, where they'll face an old rival, #2 Brock on Saturday!
Highlights of Rider's 2-1 win over Denton and full soccer scores from Friday night!
Scores and highlights from a busy day of tournament action on Texoma's high school diamonds!
