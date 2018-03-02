Bowie boys reach Regional Finals! - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Bowie boys reach Regional Finals!

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Boiwie fans cheer as the jackrabbits reach Regional final with 64-39 win over Crane. / Source: KAUZ Boiwie fans cheer as the jackrabbits reach Regional final with 64-39 win over Crane. / Source: KAUZ
MIDLAND, TX (KAUZ) -

Reg. I-3A Regional semifinals

Crane        39
#10 Bowie 64

