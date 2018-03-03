Local boy scouts help fight hunger

A new report shows that about 39,050 people that the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank serves suffer from food insecurity. So, the Northwest Texas Council Boy Scouts are scouting for food to help fight hunger.

Every year, Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts go door to door to help others in their community.

They hand out sacks for their neighbors to fill them with canned goods. A week later, the boys will collect all the sacks and donate them to the local food bank.

Not only does it help those in need of food right here in Wichita Falls, but it helps these young people gain valuable skills.



Unit Representative Amy Parker Says, “it helps the boys learn about service, and it builds the courage and the confidence in them.”

There are other ways to donate to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank as well. Visit their website here to find out more.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved