Fire damages 3 houses in WF

Crews with the Wichita Falls Fire Department say dry and windy conditions played a role in spreading a fire that started in a backyard Saturday.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Woods.

Battalion Chief Todd Mudd says someone was cooking in their backyard when the flames got out of the grill causing the grass to catch fire.

The flames spread to two homes on Roosevelt Street damaging a fence and the siding to those houses.

He adds the home where the fire started had significant damage to the outside.

Chief Mudd said this is a good reminder not to let the rain be a false sense of security because it is still dry and windy.

There were no injuries. The damage is estimated to be around $6,500.

