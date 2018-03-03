WF house fire under investigation

Fire crews are investigating what caused a house fire in Wichita Falls Saturday afternoon.

They say It happened around 12:45 p.m. in the 2100 block of Avenue L.

Fire crews said it took them about 35 minutes to control the fire.

No injuries were reported, but the damage is estimated to be around $22,000.

The Red Cross was called to help the two residents who live there.

