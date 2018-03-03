Families spend time fishing at Plum Lake

Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Department teamed up with The Texas Parks and Wild Life Department to host the Kids' Fishing Rodeo at Plum Lake today.



Many families came out on the beautiful day to fish together. For some kids it was their first time.

While the lake was open to all ages for the special event today, for all other days, a license is required for all those 18 and over.

