Families spend time fishing at Plum Lake

By Camille Connor, Multimedia Journalist
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Department teamed up with The Texas Parks and Wild Life Department to host the Kids' Fishing Rodeo at Plum Lake today.

Many families came out on the beautiful day to fish together. For some kids it was their first time.

While the lake was open to all ages for the special event today, for all other days, a license is required for all those 18 and over.

