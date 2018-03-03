Candidate Greg Sagan hosts meet and greet in WF - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Candidate Greg Sagan hosts meet and greet in WF

By Camille Connor, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Democratic Candidate Greg Sagan was in Wichita Falls tonight hosting a meet and greet.
 

The former navy officer and current partner of a consulting firm is running against Mac Thornberry for the District 13 seat, which is up for vote on March 6.

He talked to residents about issues like equal pay, police brutality, improving veterans benefits, and social security.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Tourist's parents file lawsuit in Grand Canyon copter crash

    Tourist's parents file lawsuit in Grand Canyon copter crash

    Saturday, March 3 2018 12:39 AM EST2018-03-03 05:39:20 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 10:11 PM EST2018-03-04 03:11:38 GMT
    (Teddy Fujimoto via AP, File). FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, file photo, emergency personnel arrive at the scene of a deadly tour helicopter crash along the jagged rocks of the Grand Canyon, in Arizona. The parents of a British tourist who di...(Teddy Fujimoto via AP, File). FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, file photo, emergency personnel arrive at the scene of a deadly tour helicopter crash along the jagged rocks of the Grand Canyon, in Arizona. The parents of a British tourist who di...

    The parents of a British tourist who died after the helicopter he was in crashed in the Grand Canyon have filed the first lawsuit following last month's crash.

    The parents of a British tourist who died after the helicopter he was in crashed in the Grand Canyon have filed the first lawsuit following last month's crash.

  • Police: Gun in student's shooting of parents belonged to dad

    Police: Gun in student's shooting of parents belonged to dad

    Saturday, March 3 2018 1:30 AM EST2018-03-03 06:30:58 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 10:11 PM EST2018-03-04 03:11:22 GMT
    (Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...(Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...

    Police searched neighborhoods near Central Michigan University on Friday for a 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a dormitory and then running from campus.

    Police searched neighborhoods near Central Michigan University on Friday for a 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a dormitory and then running from campus.

  • Mushers, fans gather for world's most famous sled dog race

    Mushers, fans gather for world's most famous sled dog race

    Saturday, March 3 2018 1:31 AM EST2018-03-03 06:31:16 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 10:10 PM EST2018-03-04 03:10:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File). FILE - In this March 7, 2015, file photo, two dogs peek out from look out holes on the truck of musher Justin Savidis of Willow, Alaska, before the ceremonial run of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Anchorage, Alaska....(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File). FILE - In this March 7, 2015, file photo, two dogs peek out from look out holes on the truck of musher Justin Savidis of Willow, Alaska, before the ceremonial run of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Anchorage, Alaska....

    Excited fans are converging on Alaska's largest city for the ceremonial start of the famed Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

    Excited fans are converging on Alaska's largest city for the ceremonial start of the famed Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

    •   
Powered by Frankly