HS Diamond scores and highlights: Mar. 3

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Iowa Park's Braxton Briones slides into second with a double in the Hawks 9-0 win over Holliday. / Source: KAUZ Iowa Park's Braxton Briones slides into second with a double in the Hawks 9-0 win over Holliday. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Baseball
 

Gary Brackeen ACS Tournament 

#2 Godley 11
Vernon       3

Henrietta      7
Archer City  1

Henrietta  1
Peaster   10

Bridgeport  3
Windthorst 1

Windthorst       6
Mineral Wells  5

Iowa Park   9
Holliday      0

Vernon  4   
Holliday 1

South Grand Prairie Tournament

Rider      4
Abilene   6

Abilene Wylie Tournament

Wichita Falls   3
Benbrook      17

Wichita Falls  0
Ab. Wylie      27

Brownwood Tournament

Burkburnett      8
Breckenridge   2

Burkburnett  6
Brownwood  2

Melissa Tournament

Graham  4
Gunter    2

Graham 1
Gunter  4

Hawley Wood Bat Tournament

City View  3
Winters    6

Nocona Tournament

Championship game

Poolville  1
Nocona  13

Non District

Electra          19
Notre Dame   5

Softball

Sunrise Optimist Invitational

Gold Bracket

Vernon            11
Wichita Falls    1

Rider       9 
Vernon   17

Wichita Falls  5
Jacksboro     3

Burkburnett 9
Rider          3
Burk: Jocelyn Bright 5 k's, 3-4 1 RBI, Kelsea Armstrong 2-3, 2 RBI's Caitlin Brooks 1-3, 2 RBI's 

Silver Bracket

Hirschi           13
Notre Dame  5

Bryson  12
Hirschi   4

Iowa Park Tournament

Caprock  4
Graham  3

Gainesville  0
Iowa Park  10

Holliday        16
Gainesville    1

Graham    4
City View  3

City View  8
Iowa Park 0

Archer City           0
Liberty Christian  2

Liberty Christian  2 
Henrietta             5

Archer City  1
Hillsboro      6

Henrietta     8
Windthorst  5

Johnson County Tournament

Bowie  9
Brock  14

Bowie  0
Krum   7

Petrolia    12
Midlothian 8

Petrolia  13
Alvarado 7

Copyright 2018 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

