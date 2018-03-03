Mustangs come up shy in slugfest at ENMU

The MSU Texas softball team rallied multiple times to take the lead on Saturday, but victory wasn't in the cards as the Mustangs dropped an 11-7 decision on the road to Eastern New Mexico.



Senior catcher Amanda Thomas went a perfect 4-for-4 from the dish, driving home three and scoring twice while adding a double. Freshman shortstop Caycee Griffin notched a multi-hit performance, driving home three while hitting her second long ball of the season.



After staking the Greyhounds to a 2-0 lead in the first, MSU connected on a pair of solo round-trippers to tie the game in the third. Griffin took a 2-2 offering to left to lead off the inning before sophomore outfielder Kelsey Eropkin hit a bomb to straightaway center.



A bases-clearing double in the bottom of the third allowed the Greyhounds to regain the lead. Trailing 7-4, the Mustangs stormed back in the fifth, again tying the game. Junior second baseman Samantha Loos lined a single through the left-side of the infield and sophomore outfielder Lauren Lindgren smashed a single off the third baseman to bring the tying run to the plate.



Thomas lined an opposite-field shot into the alley for a double, allowing both runners to score. Griffin would bring the Marble Falls native home on a fielder's choice with two outs.



ENMU hit two of its four home runs in the fifth and sixth innings to take the lead for good and complete the sweep.

