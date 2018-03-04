Car crashes into Lubbock home caught on camera

A car crashed into a home in Lubbock, and it was all caught on camera.

It happened Friday around 9 a.m.

Police say they were called to the home about an auto theft that just happened.

They say on February 28, the victim loaned a vehicle to an involved party, however, the involved party had not returned the vehicle.

Friday morning, the victim saw an individual, who was not given permission to drive the vehicle, driving the vehicle.

The victim then followed the car, calling 911 in the process.

The victim told officers the suspect then crashed the car into a home and ran from the scene.

The suspect has not been located at this time.

