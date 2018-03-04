Two Texoma fire departments provide mutual aid to panhandle

The ceremony will be the crescendo of one of Hollywood's most tumultuous awards seasons ever - one that saw cascading allegations of sexual harassment, upended Oscar campaigns and new movements launched to improve gender equality throughout the industry.
The ceremony will be the crescendo of one of Hollywood's most tumultuous awards seasons ever - one that saw cascading allegations of sexual harassment, upended Oscar campaigns and new movements launched to improve gender equality throughout the industry.
The 90th annual Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 4, 2018 at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center.
The 90th annual Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 4, 2018 at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center.
Democratic officials in some high-tax states are pushing legislation that would retain a federal tax break for state and local taxes, a deduction that was capped in the recent GOP tax overhaul.
Democratic officials in some high-tax states are pushing legislation that would retain a federal tax break for state and local taxes, a deduction that was capped in the recent GOP tax overhaul.
We're working to learn more after police say an officer was nearly run over following a theft at Sikes Senter mall.
We're working to learn more after police say an officer was nearly run over following a theft at Sikes Senter mall.