Two Texoma fire departments provide mutual aid to panhandle - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Two Texoma fire departments provide mutual aid to panhandle

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Parts of the Texas panhandle were at risk for high fire danger this week. (Source: Texas A&M Forest Service) Parts of the Texas panhandle were at risk for high fire danger this week. (Source: Texas A&M Forest Service)
TEXAS (KAUZ) -

Parts of the Texas panhandle were at risk for high fire danger this week.

Two Texoma area fire departments responded to help out.

Five Wichita Falls firefighters and some Vernon crew members along with other Texas departments apart of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System went out there Saturday and will stay to help for about a week or however long they are needed.

On their first day, they helped with a fire in Potter County that burned about 500 acres and threatened 15 homes.

Fire crews say with severe drought and low humidity, the fire danger is extreme especially Monday.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

    •   
