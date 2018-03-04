Nonprofits help teen girls afford prom

Every girl wants to feel and look like a princess prom night but the cost of getting the perfect dress stops many teens from going.

For that reason, two non-profit organizations are helping make the dream of the perfect prom a reality.

The Cinderella Closet in Holliday started off as Sherry Jenkins daughter, Emily Jenkins, Gold Award Project for Girl Scouts.

"The structure was built and we were only anticipating a hundred dresses initially and it has really grown," Sherry said. "Within a months time she had over 500 hundred dresses."

A year later, Cinderella's Closet has provided prom dresses, shoes, and even accessories to many girls across Texoma.

Jenkins said the dresses are made available at no cost and are treated like library books. She said they're checked out and then checked back into their closet after use.

"That's our chief objective, to make it affordable and to provide them and present them with the most beautiful gown they can ever imagen," Sherry said.

Cinderella's Closet is part of the ministry of the First Baptist Church in Holliday so their gowns are part of the church clothes closet ministry.

However, this isn't the only nonprofit in Texoma that's helping girls get dressed for prom.

"I feel that everyone should get the whole high school experience," Addison Lobaugh, Project Prom Founder said. "High school is a once in a lifetime thing you will never get it back and prom is a part of that."

Lobaugh created this nonprofit in 2016 when she came across a classmate who told her she wasn't going.

"My sophomore year I asked a girl what are you wearing to prom and she was like I'm actually not able to go, I can't afford a dress," Lobaugh said.

Since then Lobaugh has collected gowns and has worked hard to raise money to buy items that a girl might need to make her night one to remember.

Lobaugh will be heading out to college next year so she said her younger sister will be taking over Project Prom starting next year.

If you would like to make a donation or are in need of a gown you can contact Lobaugh by email Addisonlobaugh@gmail.com

To contact Sherry with Cinderella's Closet-Holliday head over to her Facebook page.

Cinderella's Closet is also having their Second Annual Prom Event March 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church Holliday in their Family Life Center (gymnasium).

