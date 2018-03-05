Manhunt Monday - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Manhunt Monday

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
Christoper Khater, 31, is wanted for Money Laundering by the WFPD. (Source: WFPD) Christoper Khater, 31, is wanted for Money Laundering by the WFPD. (Source: WFPD)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for this week's Manhunt Monday suspect. 

Christopher Charles Khater is wanted for Money Laundering. 

The 31-year-old stands five feet eleven inches tall and weigh around 150 pounds. If you know where he is you are being asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to his arrest it could earn you up to $500.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • After Parkland, even idle school threats get tough response

    After Parkland, even idle school threats get tough response

    Sunday, March 4 2018 9:40 AM EST2018-03-04 14:40:13 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 10:55 AM EST2018-03-05 15:55:30 GMT
    (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP). In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Meghan Stephenson hugs her child before staying goodbye outside Orono Schumann Elementary School as a police officer stands nearby as students arrive for the day after a threat was posted,...(David Joles/Star Tribune via AP). In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Meghan Stephenson hugs her child before staying goodbye outside Orono Schumann Elementary School as a police officer stands nearby as students arrive for the day after a threat was posted,...

    The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.

    The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.

  • Electra resident claims $1M scratch ticket prize

    Electra resident claims $1M scratch ticket prize

    Monday, March 5 2018 10:39 AM EST2018-03-05 15:39:54 GMT
    An Electra resident claimed a $1M prize for the $1,000,000 Big Money Texas Lottery scratch ticket game. (Source: Texas Lottery)An Electra resident claimed a $1M prize for the $1,000,000 Big Money Texas Lottery scratch ticket game. (Source: Texas Lottery)

    An Electra resident is $1,000,000 richer. According to the Texas Lottery, a $1 million prize for the $1,000,000 Big Money Texas Lottery scratch ticket game. 

    An Electra resident is $1,000,000 richer. According to the Texas Lottery, a $1 million prize for the $1,000,000 Big Money Texas Lottery scratch ticket game. 

  • Manhunt Monday

    Manhunt Monday

    Monday, March 5 2018 10:14 AM EST2018-03-05 15:14:30 GMT
    Christoper Khater, 31, is wanted for Money Laundering by the WFPD. (Source: WFPD)Christoper Khater, 31, is wanted for Money Laundering by the WFPD. (Source: WFPD)
    Christoper Khater, 31, is wanted for Money Laundering by the WFPD. (Source: WFPD)Christoper Khater, 31, is wanted for Money Laundering by the WFPD. (Source: WFPD)

    The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for this week's Manhunt Monday suspect.  

    The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for this week's Manhunt Monday suspect.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly