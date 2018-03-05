Christoper Khater, 31, is wanted for Money Laundering by the WFPD. (Source: WFPD)

The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for this week's Manhunt Monday suspect.

Christopher Charles Khater is wanted for Money Laundering.

The 31-year-old stands five feet eleven inches tall and weigh around 150 pounds. If you know where he is you are being asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to his arrest it could earn you up to $500.

