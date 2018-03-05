Electra resident claims $1M scratch ticket prize - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Electra resident claims $1M scratch ticket prize

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
An Electra resident claimed a $1M prize for the $1,000,000 Big Money Texas Lottery scratch ticket game. (Source: Texas Lottery) An Electra resident claimed a $1M prize for the $1,000,000 Big Money Texas Lottery scratch ticket game. (Source: Texas Lottery)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

An Electra resident is $1,000,000 richer.

According to the Texas Lottery, a $1 million prize for the $1,000,000 Big Money Texas Lottery scratch ticket game was claimed.

The resident elected to remain anonymous. The ticket was sold in Wichita Falls at the Lone Star Dollar Saver #7 on Sheppard Access Road. 

For selling the winning ticket, the store is eligible for a $10,000 retailer bonus. 

The $20 scratch ticket features seven games, plus two bonus fast play areas, offering players 72 chances to win. 

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.44, including break-even prizes.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.
 

