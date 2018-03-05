March Primary Election Day Voting Locations

Tuesday, March 6, is Election Day for the March Primary in Texas. Voters will have to cast their ballot in their respective precincts.

A look at the polling locations can be found below.



VOTING BOX - 10 PRECINCT # - 101 LOCATION - Allendale Baptist Church 4650 Allendale Rd, Wichita Falls

VOTING BOX - 11 PRECINCT # -102,110 LOCATION - Ben Franklin Elementary School,2112 Speedway, Wichita Falls

VOTING BOX - 12 PRECINCT # - 103 LOCATION - Fowler Elementary School 5100 Ridgecrest Wichita Falls

VOTING BOX - 13 PRECINCT # - 104,111 LOCATION - MSU Hardin Admin 3410 Taft Blvd, Wichita Falls

VOTING BOX - 14 PRECINCT # - 105,112 LOCATION - First Christian Church 3701 Taft Blvd Wichita Falls

VOTING BOX - 15 PRECINCT # - 106 LOCATION - Kamay VFD 8537 SH 258 W Kamay

VOTING BOX - 16 PRECINCT # - 108,113,114 LOCATION - Texas Highway Dept., 1601 Southwest Pkwy Wichita Falls

VOTING BOX - 17 PRECINCT # - 107,109,115,116,117 LOCATION - Fain Elementary 1562 Norman Wichita Falls

VOTING BOX - 20 PRECINCT # - 201 LOCATION - John Tower Elementary 5200 Hooper Wichita Falls

VOTING BOX - 21 PRECINCT # - 202,208 LOCATION - City View ISD Conference Center 1121 Crescent Wichita Falls

VOTING BOX - 22 PRECINCT # - 203 LOCATION - Haynes Northwest Academy 1705 Katherine Wichita Falls

VOTING BOX - 23 PRECINCT # - 204,209,210,211 LOCATION - Cameron Gardens VFD 153 FM 1740 Wichita Falls

VOTING BOX - 24 PRECINCT # - 205 LOCATION - Commissioner Pct. 2 Bldg., 102 W College Burkburnett

VOTING BOX - 25 PRECINCT # - 206 LOCATION - Commissioner Pct. 2 Bldg., 102 W College, Burkburnett

VOTING BOX - 26 PRECINCT # - 207 LOCATION - Hirschi High School 3016 Borton, Wichita Falls

VOTING BOX - 30 PRECINCT # - 301,304318 LOCATION - Southern Hills Elementary 3920 Armory Wichita Falls

VOTING BOX - 31 PRECINCT # - 302,308,316,319 LOCATION - WFISD Education Center 1104 Broad Wichita Falls

VOTING BOX - 32 PRECINCT # - 303 LOCATION - Booker T Washington 1200 Harding Wichita Falls

VOTING BOX - 33 PRECINCT # - 305,314,315 LOCATION - Region IX Education Center 301 Loop 11 Wichita Falls

VOTING BOX - 34 PRECINCT # - 306,312,313 LOCATION - Kate Burgess Elementary 306 Maurine Wichita Falls

VOTING BOX - 35 PRECINCT # - 307,317 LOCATION - City View High School 1600 City View Dr. Wichita Falls

VOTING BOX - 36 PRECINCT # - 309 LOCATION - First Baptist Family Center 300 W Park Iowa Park

VOTING BOX - 37 PRECINCT # - 310 LOCATION - Faith Baptist Church, 411 S Wall, Iowa Park

VOTING BOX - 38 PRECINCT # - 311 LOCATION - Martin Luther King Center 1100 Smith Wichita Falls

VOTING BOX - 40 PRECINCT # - 401,402 LOCATION - First Assembly of God 3101 McNiel Wichita Falls

VOTING BOX - 41 PRECINCT # - 403,411 LOCATION - Ben Milam Elementary 3201 Boren Wichita Falls

VOTING BOX - 42 PRECINCT # - 404,408,409 LOCATION - Life Tabernacle Church,4350 Seymour Hwy., Wichita Falls

VOTING BOX - 43 PRECINCT # - 406,410 LOCATION - Jefferson Elementary 4628 Mistletoe Wichita Falls

VOTING BOX - 44 PRECINCT # - 405,407 LOCATION - Crockett Elementary 3015 Ave I Wichita Falls

VOTING BOX - 45 PRECINCT # - 412 LOCATION - Haws RD Community Church,2635 Haws Rd, Iowa Park

VOTING BOX - 46 PRECINCT # - 413,414 LOCATION - First United Methodist Church, 1107 Bailey

