City of WF releases plan to deal with overpopulation of prairie - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

City of WF releases plan to deal with overpopulation of prairie dogs in Kiwanis Park

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
The city has announced plans to expand the habitat of prairie dogs in Kiwanis Park, deal with overpopulation. (Source Newschannel 6) The city has announced plans to expand the habitat of prairie dogs in Kiwanis Park, deal with overpopulation. (Source Newschannel 6)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The City of Wichita Falls has announced plans to deal with the overpopulation of prairie dogs at Kiwanis Park.

The city says the problem has become an issue due to the animals escaping their containment area. They say the prairie dogs are moving to other areas of the park and neighborhoods, including private property, cemeteries, sports fields and could leave the park and cause a traffic hazard on Southwest Parkway. They also have health concerns with the large overpopulation. The city says the animals can carry the plague as well as other diseases.

To deal with the issue, the city says they are planning to build a new 70,000 square foot fence with concrete buried five feet underground. They will be adding water sprinklers, landscape and stones in the new habitat which they say will help generate food and provide other natural resources.

They plan to catch and relocate as many of the animals as possible to the new containment area as well as searching for other areas for them to live. The city does say, however, that these solutions alone will not fix the problem and they may have to use "humane methods of euthanasia" to deal with the overpopulation.

In a press release, the city talked about what they have done to prepare for that situation:

We have conducted much research on these methods and learned from other communities that have experienced similar problems. These animals can carry plague and other health conditions that may be hazardous to humans so we will be taking all precautions necessary to address this problem.

The park will be closed on different occasions while work is conducted to build the fence and work on the habitat.

If you have questions about the project, you can contact the City Parks Department at 940-761-7491.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Man arrested, accused of stealing McDormand's Oscar trophy

    Man arrested, accused of stealing McDormand's Oscar trophy

    Monday, March 5 2018 1:00 PM EST2018-03-05 18:00:50 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 4:41 PM EST2018-03-05 21:41:20 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). Frances McDormand, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the D...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). Frances McDormand, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the D...
    Los Angeles police say a man has been arrested for stealing Frances McDormand's Oscars trophy after the Academy Awards.
    Los Angeles police say a man has been arrested for stealing Frances McDormand's Oscars trophy after the Academy Awards.

  • "Let him arrest me" - Trump campaign aide Nunberg to refuse Mueller subpoena

    "Let him arrest me" - Trump campaign aide Nunberg to refuse Mueller subpoena

    Monday, March 5 2018 3:39 PM EST2018-03-05 20:39:48 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 4:30 PM EST2018-03-05 21:30:45 GMT

    Sam Nunberg, an early staffer on President Donald Trump's campaign in 2015, said on Monday he would refuse to appear before a grand jury.

    Sam Nunberg, an early staffer on President Donald Trump's campaign in 2015, said on Monday he would refuse to appear before a grand jury.

  • DPS Crash Team reenacts January deadly wreck

    DPS Crash Team reenacts January deadly wreck

    Monday, March 5 2018 4:20 PM EST2018-03-05 21:20:44 GMT
    A DPS Crash Team closed off a portion of I-44 to reenact a deadly wreck that occurred in January. (Source: KAUZ)A DPS Crash Team closed off a portion of I-44 to reenact a deadly wreck that occurred in January. (Source: KAUZ)

    A portion on I-44 was closed for much of Monday morning so the DPS Crash Team could conduct a reconstruction of a wreck, on January 11, to figure out what happened before, during, and after. 

    A portion on I-44 was closed for much of Monday morning so the DPS Crash Team could conduct a reconstruction of a wreck, on January 11, to figure out what happened before, during, and after. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly