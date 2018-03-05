BBB Bureau Brief: National Consumer Protection Week

The BBB is reminding consumers they have a right to document a complaint with a business. (Source: BBB)

It is National Consumer Protection Week.

The Better Business Bureau joined Anchor, Jake Garcia, in our studios at Noon to remind consumers when they have a problem with a product or service, they have the right to complain.

The BBB put together a list of tips for consumers who may not know where to begin when it comes to addressing an issue they have with a business.

A look at the tips can be found below;

· Gather and review important documents such as warranties, receipts, contracts, emails or any documentation from the goods/services purchased.

· BBB encourages consumers to contact the seller with your complaint. Call or write to the business regarding your issue. You may be able to solve the problem by contacting a salesperson or a customer service department. If you cannot seem to resolve it with them ask for a manager, supervisor or owner. Sometimes, it may require you to go to the corporate headquarters or manufacturer to get a result.

· If the business will not resolve your issue file a complaint with BBB at bbb.org. BBB is a neutral third party non-profit organization. Our dispute resolution process opens the lines of communication between a consumer and a business. You may also wish to file complaints with the state Attorney General's office or the Department of Licensing depending on the type of business.

Consumers can fill out a complaint form by heading to BBB.org.

