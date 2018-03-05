The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips.

If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Stacy Brackeen

White Female

DOB: 01-11-90

Blo/Blu

120 Lbs. / 5'03" Tall

Wanted For: Burglary of Habitation

Jirehn Lamarr Curtis

Black Male

DOB: 10-12-96

Blk/Bro

130 Lbs. / 6'0" Tall

Wanted For: PR Bond Canceled - Traffic of Person U/18yrs Prostitution / Forced Labor

Jerry Lee Fowler

White Male

DOB: 07-31-91

Bro/Bro

180 Lbs. / 6'02" Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Burglary of Habitation

Antreka Rucker

Black Female

DOB: 11-21-94

Blk/Bro

130 Lbs. / 5'05" Tall

Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Forgery

Leonard Skinner

Hispanic Male

DOB: 09-16-87

Bro/Bro

200 Lbs. / 5'09" Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Aggravated Assault

