The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips.
If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:
Stacy Brackeen
White Female
DOB: 01-11-90
Blo/Blu
120 Lbs. / 5'03" Tall
Wanted For: Burglary of Habitation
Jirehn Lamarr Curtis
Black Male
DOB: 10-12-96
Blk/Bro
130 Lbs. / 6'0" Tall
Wanted For: PR Bond Canceled - Traffic of Person U/18yrs Prostitution / Forced Labor
Jerry Lee Fowler
White Male
DOB: 07-31-91
Bro/Bro
180 Lbs. / 6'02" Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Burglary of Habitation
Antreka Rucker
Black Female
DOB: 11-21-94
Blk/Bro
130 Lbs. / 5'05" Tall
Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Forgery
Leonard Skinner
Hispanic Male
DOB: 09-16-87
Bro/Bro
200 Lbs. / 5'09" Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Aggravated Assault
