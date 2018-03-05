Texoma's Most Wanted - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma's Most Wanted

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. 

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips.

If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Stacy Brackeen
White Female
DOB: 01-11-90 
Blo/Blu
120 Lbs. / 5'03" Tall
Wanted For: Burglary of Habitation

Jirehn Lamarr Curtis
Black Male
DOB: 10-12-96 
Blk/Bro
130 Lbs. / 6'0" Tall
Wanted For: PR Bond Canceled - Traffic of Person U/18yrs Prostitution / Forced Labor

Jerry Lee Fowler
White Male
DOB: 07-31-91 
Bro/Bro
180 Lbs. / 6'02" Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Burglary of Habitation

Antreka Rucker
Black Female
DOB: 11-21-94 
Blk/Bro
130 Lbs. / 5'05" Tall
Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Forgery

Leonard Skinner
Hispanic Male
DOB: 09-16-87 
Bro/Bro
200 Lbs. / 5'09" Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Aggravated Assault

