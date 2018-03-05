Traffic stop ends with large marijuana bust in Wichita Co. - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Traffic stop ends with large marijuana bust in Wichita Co.

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
IOWA PARK, TX(RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita County Sheriff's Office and Texas Department of Public Safety worked together on a traffic stop last week that ended with 142 pounds of marijuana seized. 

On Thursday afternoon, DPS troopers stopped an RV on U.S. 287 near Iowa Park for a traffic violation. 

A WCSO canine arrived at the scene and alerted on the vehicle. Law enforcement officials discovered six large duffle bags of marijuana in the sleeping area above the driver's seat. 

The driver, Paul Anthony Woodworth, 30 of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested and booked into the Wichita Co. Jail.

Woodworth was charged with felony possession of marijuana. The drugs were allegedly being taken from Portland, Oregon to Florida. 

