DPS Crash Team reenacts January deadly wreck - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

DPS Crash Team reenacts January deadly wreck

By Alex Achten, Reporter
Connect
A DPS Crash Team closed off a portion of I-44 to reenact a deadly wreck that occurred in January. (Source: KAUZ) A DPS Crash Team closed off a portion of I-44 to reenact a deadly wreck that occurred in January. (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Traffic is now flowing on I-44 in between Wichita Falls and Burkburnett.

It was closed for much of Monday morning so the DPS Crash Team could conduct a reconstruction of a deadly wreck, on January 11, to figure out what happened before, during, and after.

Trooper Dan Buesing said specialized equipment is used for these reconstructions and added that they are pretty common on deadly wrecks in case they go to court and to bring closure to victims families.

Newschannel 6 Reporter Alex Achten will have more on this story on Newschannel 6 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Man arrested, accused of stealing McDormand's Oscar trophy

    Man arrested, accused of stealing McDormand's Oscar trophy

    Monday, March 5 2018 1:00 PM EST2018-03-05 18:00:50 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 4:32 PM EST2018-03-05 21:32:04 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). Frances McDormand, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the D...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). Frances McDormand, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the D...
    Los Angeles police say a man has been arrested for stealing Frances McDormand's Oscars trophy after the Academy Awards.
    Los Angeles police say a man has been arrested for stealing Frances McDormand's Oscars trophy after the Academy Awards.

  • "Let him arrest me" - Trump campaign aide Nunberg to refuse Mueller subpoena

    "Let him arrest me" - Trump campaign aide Nunberg to refuse Mueller subpoena

    Monday, March 5 2018 3:39 PM EST2018-03-05 20:39:48 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 4:30 PM EST2018-03-05 21:30:45 GMT

    Sam Nunberg, an early staffer on President Donald Trump's campaign in 2015, said on Monday he would refuse to appear before a grand jury.

    Sam Nunberg, an early staffer on President Donald Trump's campaign in 2015, said on Monday he would refuse to appear before a grand jury.

  • DPS Crash Team reenacts January deadly wreck

    DPS Crash Team reenacts January deadly wreck

    Monday, March 5 2018 4:20 PM EST2018-03-05 21:20:44 GMT
    A DPS Crash Team closed off a portion of I-44 to reenact a deadly wreck that occurred in January. (Source: KAUZ)A DPS Crash Team closed off a portion of I-44 to reenact a deadly wreck that occurred in January. (Source: KAUZ)

    A portion on I-44 was closed for much of Monday morning so the DPS Crash Team could conduct a reconstruction of a wreck, on January 11, to figure out what happened before, during, and after. 

    A portion on I-44 was closed for much of Monday morning so the DPS Crash Team could conduct a reconstruction of a wreck, on January 11, to figure out what happened before, during, and after. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly