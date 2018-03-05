DPS Crash Team reenacts January deadly wreck

A DPS Crash Team closed off a portion of I-44 to reenact a deadly wreck that occurred in January. (Source: KAUZ)

Traffic is now flowing on I-44 in between Wichita Falls and Burkburnett.

It was closed for much of Monday morning so the DPS Crash Team could conduct a reconstruction of a deadly wreck, on January 11, to figure out what happened before, during, and after.

Trooper Dan Buesing said specialized equipment is used for these reconstructions and added that they are pretty common on deadly wrecks in case they go to court and to bring closure to victims families.

Newschannel 6 Reporter Alex Achten will have more on this story on Newschannel 6 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.