WF Area Food Bank gets new Mobile Pantry

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has a new way to serve the 12 counties it supports.



While many struggle finding places to buy fresh food or a ride to purchase fresh food, on Monday the nonprofit got a solution to the two biggest issues when it comes to hunger in our area.

The Mobile Pantry is pretty much a pantry on wheels. While it looks like a semi-truck it is so much more than that. It has refrigeration and storage compartments to keep canned goods and produce.

The Mobile Pantry was donated to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank from the San Antonio Food Bank.

Kara Nickens, Wichita Falls Area Food Bank CEO, said this is going to make such a difference because it will allow them to go to food deserts, areas where it is difficult for some to buy affordable or good quality fresh food or where people have a hard time making it to the store.

The Mobile Pantry will allow those who work for the food bank to travel to those people and no matter the distance the food will not spoil.

Although the truck was donated the food bank still has to fill it up.

“We will have to come up with the funding to purchase the food that is going out to do these distributions,” said Nickens.

You can make a donation online, by mail or just give them a call at 940-766-2322. Nickens said they are also looking for corporate sponsors. If a business would like to sponsor the truck they will even add signage to it to give them credit.

