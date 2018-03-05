Tracking Cool Fronts and Warm Weather

Another cool front will push through the area Tuesday, bringing more cool air our way. Highs Tuesday will be in the middle 60s, but we should dip back down below freezing tomorrow night and early Wednesday. Wednesday's highs will be in the 50s to near 60. The cool down won't last long with more mild air headed our way by Thursday and Friday. Another front may bring a little drop in temperatures this weekend.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist