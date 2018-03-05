March Primary: Early voting totals

Early voting ended on Friday, March 2, for the Republican Primary.

For Wichita Co., 7,225 people cast their ballots early on the Republican ticket. 1,384 people cast their ballots early on the Democratic ticket.

There are more than 30 voting locations throughout Wichita County that will open on Tuesday at 7 a.m.

You must vote in your precinct. A look a the full list of voting locations can be found here.

These races will run off majority which means candidates will have to get 51 percent of the vote to win the primary.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

