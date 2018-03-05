March Primary: Early voting totals - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

March Primary: Early voting totals

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
(Source: RNN Texoma) (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA COUNTY, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Early voting ended on Friday, March 2, for the Republican Primary. 

For Wichita Co., 7,225 people cast their ballots early on the Republican ticket. 1,384 people cast their ballots early on the Democratic ticket.

There are more than 30 voting locations throughout Wichita County that will open on Tuesday at 7 a.m.

You must vote in your precinct. A look a the full list of voting locations can be found here.

These races will run off majority which means candidates will have to get 51 percent of the vote to win the primary. 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Uber starts offering rides to the doctor

    Uber starts offering rides to the doctor

    Thursday, March 1 2018 12:58 PM EST2018-03-01 17:58:16 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 8:36 PM EST2018-03-06 01:36:00 GMT
    Uber Health will work with providers to get patients to and from the doctor. (Source: CNN)Uber Health will work with providers to get patients to and from the doctor. (Source: CNN)
    Uber Health will work with providers to get patients to and from the doctor. (Source: CNN)Uber Health will work with providers to get patients to and from the doctor. (Source: CNN)

    Uber is driving deeper into health care by offering to take patients in every U.S. market where it operates to their next medical appointment.

    Uber is driving deeper into health care by offering to take patients in every U.S. market where it operates to their next medical appointment.

  • Man arrested, accused of stealing McDormand's Oscar trophy

    Man arrested, accused of stealing McDormand's Oscar trophy

    Monday, March 5 2018 1:00 PM EST2018-03-05 18:00:50 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 8:12 PM EST2018-03-06 01:12:23 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). Frances McDormand, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the D...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). Frances McDormand, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the D...
    Los Angeles police say a man has been arrested for stealing Frances McDormand's Oscars trophy after the Academy Awards.
    Los Angeles police say a man has been arrested for stealing Frances McDormand's Oscars trophy after the Academy Awards.

  • City officials respond to prairie dog commotion

    City officials respond to prairie dog commotion

    Monday, March 5 2018 7:55 PM EST2018-03-06 00:55:32 GMT
    City of WF releases plan to deal with overpopulation of prairie dogs in Kiwanis Park (Source: KAUZ)City of WF releases plan to deal with overpopulation of prairie dogs in Kiwanis Park (Source: KAUZ)
    City of WF releases plan to deal with overpopulation of prairie dogs in Kiwanis Park (Source: KAUZ)City of WF releases plan to deal with overpopulation of prairie dogs in Kiwanis Park (Source: KAUZ)

    Hundreds of people are upset with a new project at Kiwanis Park. 

    Hundreds of people are upset with a new project at Kiwanis Park. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly