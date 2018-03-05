DPS reconstructs deadly Wichita Co. crash in hopes for more information

DPS crews respond to deadly accident on I-44 in Wichita Co. in January. (Source: KAUZ)

Texas State Troopers continue to investigate a fatal wreck that happened January 11 on I-44 between Wichita Falls and Burkburnett.

Trooper Dan Buesing said what made the wreck unusual was that a car traveling northbound swerved through a grassy median and hit a car traveling southbound, claiming the lives of both drivers.

That's why that portion of I-44 was closed Monday morning. The Texas State Troopers Crash Team was out doing an even more thorough investigation of the wreck by reconstructing it.

Trooper Buesing said reconstructing a fatal wreck is common, especially when it has unusual circumstances like this one.

The crash team brought out specialized equipment and went through all the steps of the wreck.

Trooper Buesing said it's important to have as much information as possible in case wrecks like these go to court or any lawsuits are filed.

But he said the most important reason for the reconstruction is to get to the facts of the wreck to bring closure to those families the families that had victims that were involved.

