MSU football to host fundamentals camp

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

The Midwestern State University football coaching staff will be offering three free fundamental football camps for elementary and middle school age athletes this spring.

The Mustangs, led by AFCA Regional Coach of the Year Bill Maskill, went 10-1 this season, winning the outright Lone Star Conference championship.

The dates and times are:

Wednesday, March 21 6-7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 4 6-7 p.m.

Thursday, April 19 6-7 p.m.

The camps will take place on the MSU Football practice fields. For more information & to register, please visit billmaskillfootball.com.

