United Regional ER placed on lockdown

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Representatives with United Regional in Wichita Falls have confirmed the hospital's emergency room went on lockdown Monday night.

They say to protect the privacy of patients and visitors they are not able to discuss specifics but add it is not uncommon when certain situations arise.

They tell us this is to ensure the safety of staff, patients and visitors.

NewsChannel 6 is working to learn more about what caused the lockdown. 

This is a developing story. 

