United Regional ER placed on lockdown

Uber is driving deeper into health care by offering to take patients in every U.S. market where it operates to their next medical appointment.
County Clerk Lori Lori Bohannon hopes to see a high number of voters tomorrow. She said, “we have two really of contested local races so hopefully that will bring people out.” Those two races are for District Judge and District Attorney. The candidates took a minute to look back on their campaigns.
The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a double shooting on Austin Street.
We're working to learn more after police say an officer was nearly run over following a theft at Sikes Senter mall.
