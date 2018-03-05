Monday night diamond scores, March 5 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Monday night diamond scores, March 5

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Graham Lady Blues softball faced the #2 team in Class 4A Monday night / Source: KAUZ Graham Lady Blues softball faced the #2 team in Class 4A Monday night / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

HS Baseball

Non-District

Haskell     2
Quanah  13
F/6
QUA: Ryan Alaniz 6 IP, 7 K, 3 RBI

HS Softball

Non-District

Graham  4
#2 Krum  8
GRA: Nicole King RBI

Hirschi       18
Gainesville  8
HIR: Kaitlyn Holliday 3/4, 2B, Inside-the-Park HR

