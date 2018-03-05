Jackrabbits getting ready for State

The Bowie Jackrabbits are making their first trip to the State Tournament since 1991 / Source: KAUZ

The last time a Texoma basketball team made it to state, they were still playing at the Erwin Center in Austin. Derrell Gibbs led Burkburnett to what was then the Class 3A state title game, where they fell to Corpus Christi West Oso.

Now, seven years later, we have another.

The #10 Bowie Jackrabbits will be heading to San Antonio, where the event has been held since 2015 at the Alamodome.

This is the eleventh trip to state for the Jackrabbits, but their first since 1991. They won their fifth, and most recent state championship in 1974.

They'll face a very familiar opponent, the Grandview Zebras. The two teams faced off in a playoff warm-up game in Mansfield less than a month ago, with Bowie winning 57-44, but Bowie coach Doug Boxell says he expects it to be a lot tougher this time around:

"Well they are big and they have really come a long way since two weeks ago that we've played them. Nobody expected them to get out, and all of a sudden they are down there at the state tournament. So those kids have really come together. I'm sure they used our game as a springboard to go to that next level, and they beat the number one team in the state. Like I said, they are bigger than us, so we understand that we have to keep them off the boards. So it's going to be a great challenge. You can forget that two weeks ago thing."

Bowie and Grandview will have the earlier of the two games Thursday, starting at 1:30 p.m. Coming up after them is the second semifinal, at 3 p.m., featuring #12 Mount Vernon against Santa Rosa.

Keep in mind, there will be a day off between the semifinals and the championship game, which will be Saturday at 10 a.m.

Tickets should be available at the Bowie High School front office starting Tuesday morning -- when they arrive -- until 6 p.m. They will then be available Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Tickets cost $16 dollars, cash only, and will be good for both 3A semifinal games.

We'll have more coverage on Newschannel 6 all week leading up to the game!

