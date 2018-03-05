WFPD investigating shooting on Austin Street

WFPD on the scene of a shooting on Austin Street. (Source: KAUZ)

The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a double shooting on Austin Street.

Officers got the call just after 8:30 p.m. Monday night for an assault with a weapon in the 1200 block of Austin Street after residents heard gunshots.

Authorities say two people were shot outside the Plantation Apartment Complex.

According to witnesses, the suspect escaped in a blue or green Chevy, headed eastbound on 12th street.

Police say both victims were transported to United Regional. One of them has non-life threatening injuries, and the other is in questionable condition.

Officials say they have been given the name of a suspect, but are not releasing it at this time.

