Candidates reflect on campaign - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Candidates reflect on campaign

By Camille Connor, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

County Clerk Lori Lori Bohannon hopes to see a high number of voters tomorrow. She said, “we have two really of contested local races so hopefully that will bring people out.”

Those two races are for District Judge and District Attorney. The candidates took a minute to look back on their campaigns.

30th District Judge Candidate Dobie Kosub explained what he hopes people take away from his campaign. He said, “I’ve dedicated my career serving them for 17 years in the courtroom. It’s all been about serving Wichita County.”

Jeff Mcknight, also a candidate for 30th District Judge says his biggest take away overall, was being able to meet more people, “it’s been great to talk to the citizens of the county to find out what they feel is important.”

John Gillespie spent the entire day going door-to-door and was honored to end his campaign in his hometown of Burkburnett.

Current District Attorney Maureen Shelton spent the day working but wants to stress that no matter what race, it is important to go out and vote.

To find out more about polling locations click here

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Man arrested, accused of stealing McDormand's Oscar trophy

    Man arrested, accused of stealing McDormand's Oscar trophy

    Monday, March 5 2018 1:00 PM EST2018-03-05 18:00:50 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 1:03 AM EST2018-03-06 06:03:30 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). Frances McDormand, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the D...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). Frances McDormand, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the D...
    Los Angeles police say a man has been arrested for stealing Frances McDormand's Oscars trophy after the Academy Awards.
    Los Angeles police say a man has been arrested for stealing Frances McDormand's Oscars trophy after the Academy Awards.

  • Uber starts offering rides to the doctor

    Uber starts offering rides to the doctor

    Thursday, March 1 2018 12:58 PM EST2018-03-01 17:58:16 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:33 AM EST2018-03-06 05:33:43 GMT
    Uber Health will work with providers to get patients to and from the doctor. (Source: CNN)Uber Health will work with providers to get patients to and from the doctor. (Source: CNN)
    Uber Health will work with providers to get patients to and from the doctor. (Source: CNN)Uber Health will work with providers to get patients to and from the doctor. (Source: CNN)

    Uber is driving deeper into health care by offering to take patients in every U.S. market where it operates to their next medical appointment.

    Uber is driving deeper into health care by offering to take patients in every U.S. market where it operates to their next medical appointment.

  • Candidates reflect on campaign

    Candidates reflect on campaign

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:30 AM EST2018-03-06 05:30:36 GMT
    (Source: KAUZ)(Source: KAUZ)
    (Source: KAUZ)(Source: KAUZ)

    County Clerk Lori Lori Bohannon hopes to see a high number of voters tomorrow. She said, “we have two really of contested local races so hopefully that will bring people out.” Those two races are for District Judge and District Attorney. The candidates took a minute to look back on their campaigns. 

    County Clerk Lori Lori Bohannon hopes to see a high number of voters tomorrow. She said, “we have two really of contested local races so hopefully that will bring people out.” Those two races are for District Judge and District Attorney. The candidates took a minute to look back on their campaigns. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly