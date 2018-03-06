Candidates reflect on campaign

County Clerk Lori Lori Bohannon hopes to see a high number of voters tomorrow. She said, “we have two really of contested local races so hopefully that will bring people out.”



Those two races are for District Judge and District Attorney. The candidates took a minute to look back on their campaigns.

30th District Judge Candidate Dobie Kosub explained what he hopes people take away from his campaign. He said, “I’ve dedicated my career serving them for 17 years in the courtroom. It’s all been about serving Wichita County.”

Jeff Mcknight, also a candidate for 30th District Judge says his biggest take away overall, was being able to meet more people, “it’s been great to talk to the citizens of the county to find out what they feel is important.”



John Gillespie spent the entire day going door-to-door and was honored to end his campaign in his hometown of Burkburnett.



Current District Attorney Maureen Shelton spent the day working but wants to stress that no matter what race, it is important to go out and vote.

