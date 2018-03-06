WFPD investigating armed robbery - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WFPD investigating armed robbery

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Wichita Falls police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday. (Source: RNN Texoma) Wichita Falls police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday. (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Wichita Falls police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday.

Just after 9 a.m, police say they responded to the 7-11 on Loop 11 for reports of a man with a handgun who had robbed it.

Witnesses say the man left the store and ran west into a neighborhood.

Police are describing the suspect as a light skinned black or Hispanic male around 5'8 and wearing a dark hoodie.

Anyone who sees him or has any information on this crime is encouraged to call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:51 AM EST2018-03-06 15:51:26 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:04 PM EST2018-03-06 22:04:31 GMT
    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

  • WFPD investigating armed robbery

    WFPD investigating armed robbery

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 4:30 PM EST2018-03-06 21:30:52 GMT
    Wichita Falls police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday. (Source: RNN Texoma)Wichita Falls police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday. (Source: RNN Texoma)

    Wichita Falls police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday. Just after 9 a.m, police say they responded to the 7-11 on Loop 11 for reports of a man with a handgun who had robbed it. Witnesses say the man left the store and ran west into a neighborhood. Details are limited at this time. Stay with Newschannel 6 for the latest. Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

    Wichita Falls police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday. Just after 9 a.m, police say they responded to the 7-11 on Loop 11 for reports of a man with a handgun who had robbed it. Witnesses say the man left the store and ran west into a neighborhood. Details are limited at this time. Stay with Newschannel 6 for the latest. Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • 2018 March Primary Election Results

    2018 March Primary Election Results

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 4:30 PM EST2018-03-06 21:30:46 GMT
    (Source: RNN Texoma)(Source: RNN Texoma)
    (Source: RNN Texoma)(Source: RNN Texoma)

    Click here for the latest election results for the March Primary.

    Click here for the latest election results for the March Primary.

    •   
Powered by Frankly