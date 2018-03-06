WFPD investigating armed robbery

Wichita Falls police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday. (Source: RNN Texoma)

Wichita Falls police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday.

Just after 9 a.m, police say they responded to the 7-11 on Loop 11 for reports of a man with a handgun who had robbed it.

Witnesses say the man left the store and ran west into a neighborhood.

Police are describing the suspect as a light skinned black or Hispanic male around 5'8 and wearing a dark hoodie.

Anyone who sees him or has any information on this crime is encouraged to call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.

